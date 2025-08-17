Bike thief held, stolen two-wheeler recovered in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Crime Branch on Sunday nabbed a youth roaming around the city on a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by assistant police inspector Ravikant Gacche intercepted the suspect near Apsara Talkies, Aurangpura. The accused, Yogiraj Lolge (26), resident of Bambatnagar, Beed Bypass, was arrested. The bike, bearing number (MH-23-GW-7531), was found to be originally registered as (MH-12-GW-7016) reported stolen from Sudarshan Nagar, Mukundwadi, in November 2024. The Hero Honda Passion Pro worth Rs 45,000 was seized and handed over to Mukundwadi police for further probe.