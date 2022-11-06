Bike thieves create havoc in city

Aurangabad

The motorcycle thieves have become active once again in the city and have created a havoc. In all, seven two-wheelers were stolen from various parts of the city. motorcycle (MH20 C 2770) of Rajendra Bankar was stolen from TV Centre area. Abhilash Muley’s motorcycle was stolen from his house compound at SB Colony, Aurangpura. Santoshsingh Siddhu’s (Samarthnagar) motorcycle (MH 20 EN 7699) was stolen from Khalsa Hotel. Pathan Siraz’s (Bharatnagar, Garkheda) motorcycle (MH20 DA 5899) was stolen from Garkheda. Trimbak Kalwane’s (Rajeev Gandhinagar, Cidco) bike (MH20 EB 0699) was stolen from Prozone Mall road. Rahul Durpade’s (AS Club, Teesgaon) motorcycle (MH20 EQ 5116) was stolen from Waluj MIDC area. Prashant Kandarikar’s (Ranjangaon, Gangapur) motorycle (MH 20 ED 6759) was stolen from Bajajnagar. Pandurang Navpute’s (Chikalthana) auto-rickshaw (MH20 EF 3410) was stolen from his house. Cases were lodged with concerned police stations on Saturday.