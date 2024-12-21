Bikers on footpaths: Fines pile Up, but will they learn?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Traffic congestion is worsening in the city, but there’s another serious issue lurking undisciplined drivers. With narrow roads, encroachments, construction materials and potholes blocking intersections, drivers are increasingly turning to footpaths to get ahead. While the traffic department is cracking down, the question remains: will the fines make a difference?

Bikes on footpaths: A dangerous shortcut

Many intersections in the city are poorly designed, causing massive traffic jams when signals turn red. As cars line up for miles, motorcyclists often take to footpaths, weaving through pedestrians and worsening the already tense situation.

Motorcyclists honking at pedestrians: Intolerable behaviour

Frustrated by the long wait at signals, some motorcyclists drive on footpaths and honk at pedestrians to get out of the way. This reckless behaviour puts lives at risk and leaves pedestrians scrambling for safety.

Footpath encroachments: Who owns the sidewalks?

The situation on footpaths is no better. Hawkers and street vendors have taken over large sections of the sidewalks, selling everything from plants to food. The growing encroachment raises an important question: who truly has the right to walk on the footpaths?

Over 43,000 Violations: The Fine Reality

In the past year, over 43,000 drivers have been fined for parking violations and driving on footpaths, with fines totalling Rs 2.72 crore. First-time violators face a Rs 500 fine, but repeat offenders face up to Rs 1,500. Yet, only Rs 43 lakh has been collected, leaving many to wonder if the penalties are enough to deter this behaviour.

Self-discipline: The missing link

While authorities continue to take action, the key to better traffic management lies in self-discipline. Reckless driving, aggressive honking, and footpath violations are becoming all too common. The question is: can citizens change their habits, or will the fines keep stacking up?-------------------------(Shilwant Nandedkar, DCP, Traffic Department)