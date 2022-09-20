Bioenergy is a renewable, carbon-neutral source with net-zero emissions

CII and WBA: 'Indian Bioenergy and Climate Change Forum 2022’ an international conference organised in the city

Aurangabad, Sep 20:

Renewable energy can significantly contribute to climate change adaptation and allow implementation of energy-intensive adaptation solutions with net-zero emissions. Bioenergy and Biomass has always been an important energy source considering the benefits it offers. It is renewable, widely available carbon-neutral and has the potential to provide significant employment in the rural areas, said the experts while speaking at the ‘Indian Bioenergy and Climate Change Forum 2022’ an international conference organised in the city on Tuesday.

The conference was jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Marathwada zonal council in association with World Bioenergy Association (WBA). Representatives from Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey, Austria, UK, UAE, Singapore and other 120 delegates were present for the conference. The event convened market leaders in supply chain of biomass, biogas, companies in pellet production, briquetting, heat and steam users and discussion on various climate change initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, WBA director Christian Rakos said, USA, India and China are where the largest potential lies in Bioenergy. Year on year growth estimated at 7 per cent and industry’s value 110 billion dollars by 2025. Bioenergy currently accounts for two-thirds of all renewable energy consumption worldwide, including renewable electricity and renewables for heating, cooling and transport. But these uses are often inefficient or unsustainable. Modern applications like biomass briquettes made from agriculture residues can provide for electricity generation, heating in buildings, transport fuels or industrial uses. They can also play a major role in the energy transition, especially in sectors with limited renewable alternatives. Sriram Narayanan, chairman, CII Maharashtra State Council, Jinlei Feng, international Renewable energy agency, Raghunath Krishnan, K Bharadwaj, SV Amlekar, Saku Rantanen, Mahesh Lade, Mayur Sarode, Ashwin Save and others were present on the occasion.

City entrepreneur becomes WBA member

Aurangabad entrepreneur Ketaki Kokil, director, Ecosense Appliances Pvt Ltd has been selected as a member of the WBA. The WBA is the global organization dedicated to supporting and representing the wide range of factors in the bioenergy sector. Its members include bioenergy organizations, institutions, companies and individuals. It works to promote the sustainable development of bioenergy globally and to support the business environment for bioenergy.