Biometric attendance mandatory in Bamu

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University made daily attendance of officers and employees on a biometric machine compulsory from January first, 2023.

The employees will also have to follow all Covid guidelines. According to details, employees were found absent or come late on duty in the different academic and administrative departments. The department heads made complaints to the registrar of the university. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle examined attendance registers and found many employees absent in the office during duty hours.

He brought the issue to the notice of the vice-chancellor. Following the directives of VC, all the officers and employees were asked to put attendance on the biometric machine compulsorily from New Year. Their salary will also be released on the attendences recorded on the machine from the next year.