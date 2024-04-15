Birth anniv of Mahatma Phule, Dr Ambedkar at Bhondawe Patil School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birth anniversaries of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar were celebrated at Bhondawe Patil Public School, Bajajnagar, recently. Speaker Srimant Kokate was the chief guest. Students presented powadas, group songs, speeches and dances based on the life of the great social reformers. Kokate motivated the students by telling various examples from the lives of Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar and threw light on the scientific approach of these great men. School president Hanuman Bhondawe said that today's society really needs the leaders and reformers like Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar. B G Gaikwad, principal Ravi Dabhade and vice-principal Sharmistha Dutta were among those present.