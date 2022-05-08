Biyani family immensely contributed in various fields: Darda

Aurangabad, May 8:

“Biyani family has immensely contributed not only in the newspaper field but also in various fields like finance and education”, opined Lokmat’s editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the new corporate office of Rajasthani Multistate Cooperative Credit Society Ltd and the anniversary of the Daily newspaper ‘Marathwada Sathi’.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Atul save former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Shanisadhika Vibhashree Didi, Shrikrishna Bhansali, charity commissioner Surendra Biyani and others were present on the dais.

Darda further said, Late Mohanlal Biyani started the newspaper ‘Marathwada Sathi’42 years back as a small periodical. Now, the digital edition of this newspaper is also available. This newspaper will attain new heights in the coming times, he said.

Society chairman Chandulal Biyani, editor Jagdish Biyani welcomed the guests.

Founder president of the society Radhesham Chandak said, the credit societies are facing a crisis after the phase of demonetization and corona. The cooperative sector is still standing firm due to the support of these societies. The societies which became bankrupt had distributed huge loans to the relatives and favoured persons. Hence, the loans should be distributed to the right persons and the societies should not become a place of the political bout, he said.

Initially, Chandulal Biyani reviewed the progress report of the credit society.

Dr Karad said, efforts are being taken to implement the securitization and reconstruction of financial assets and enforcement of security interest (SRFAESI) Act efficiently to ease the recovery of the banks from the debtors. He will meet union cooperative minister Amit Shah to discuss this issue. A convention of the urban development banks will be organised soon, he said.

Credit society officials, directors, and members were present.