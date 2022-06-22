BJP activists ready to welcome MLAs, but not their supports

Might lose ticket in municipal elections with the incoming of Sena activists

Aurangabad, June 22:

Five MLAs from the district raised the flag of rebellion against Shiv Sena. That includes two senior MLAs from the city. But this has worried the local BJP faction who have shown readiness to accept the MLAs but not their supporters into the party. Some BJP activists said that only Sena supporters will get tickets in the upcoming local body elections if they enter the party.

The role of urban development minister Eknath Shinde caused an earthquake in the politics of the State. Shinde urged the Chief Minister to form a government with the BJP. But while welcoming his decision at the State level, BJP workers are worried about possible rifts in local politics. The Aurangabad municipal corporation election will be held in a few months. Activists have been working hard for the last two years. Incoming elections are likely to see the arrival of two big leaders including MLA Pradeep Jaiswal and MLA Sanjay Shirsat in the BJP. Activists are expressing fear that their supporters will ask for tickets from the BJP in the upcoming municipal elections leaving the BJP activists in lurch.

Supporters of Jaiswal

Pradeep Jaiswal's son Rishikesh Jaiswal want a ticket. Balu Thorat, Sitaram Sure, Mohan Meghawale, Anil Jaiswal, Jyoti Pinjarkar, Bandu Oak and Prabhakar Vidhate are also in the queue.

Supporters of Shirsat

Vijay Waghchaure, Balu Gaikwad, Sanjay Barwal, Siddhant Shirsat, Rajendra Janjal, Trimbak Tupe are the main supporters of Shirsat. It is unknown at this time whether their supporters will follow their leaders.