BJP and AIMIM clashed over suspect of bogus voting in East constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the East constituency at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College polling booth, a clash broke out at 5.30 pm between BJP and AIMIM workers over suspected bogus voting. AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel and his activists, along with BJP General Secretary Jalinder Shendge and his activists, engaged in intense slogan-shouting. This led to a confrontation between both groups and during the altercation, some booth agents and others were assaulted.

Observing the chaos, voters withdrew from the polling station. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Atul Save from the East constituency also rushed to the booth and confronted the police for planning to shut down the polling station. He questioned, "Who gave the authority to close it?" He demanded action against the police for closing the polling station gate before the scheduled time. During this entire commotion, the voting process was halted for half an hour. The police had provided security around the polling station, and to disperse the crowd, several people were lathi-charged by the police.

Voters were being given money

The AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel said, “At the Shivajinagar booth, people were being given money to cast bogus votes. I was informed by the office-bearers over the phone at 5.20 pm, and upon reaching there, I found that BJP leaders, including Shendge, had brought several voters to the booth. When a female voter was questioned in front of the booth officer and polling representatives, it was discovered that she was a bogus voter. Our workers became enraged after this entire incident came to light.”

The female voter was removed

The BJP candidate Atul Save said, “ The female voter was escorted out of the polling station by holding her hand. It is inappropriate for a person who has been a Member of Parliament or a Member of the Legislative Assembly to do such things. No one was doing bogus voting. On the contrary, hundreds of AIMIM workers gathered at the polling station and attempted to take control of the station. The police also shut the gate of the polling station, which resulted in many people being deprived of their right to vote. A request for action regarding this incident will be made to the police.”