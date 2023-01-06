BJP condemns statements of Awhad, Danve

Aurangabad:

BJP’s state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar Today strongly condemned the controversial statements made by the NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.

Addressing a press conference, Kenekar accused Awhad of glorifying Aurangzeb, while Danve said that Aurangzeb has done ‘vadh’ of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He should have used the word with responsibility and it is best used to kill evils. BJP and its minority front condemn the statements made by these two leaders.

Kenekar said, “The NCP and Awhad would be thinking that Aurangzeb was not cruel, but Shiv Bhakts will not tolerate his glorification.”

Kenekar also criticised Danve saying that his thoughts have gone astray due to the impact of Congress and NCP’s views and thoughts.

If Awhad does not control himself from making such controversial statements then BJP will reply to him in the same tit-for-tat form, Kenekar hinted.

Wakf Board’s Hanif Ali, BJP minority morcha’s Ejaz Deshmukh, Shaikh Salim Shaikh Wazir, Syed Saleem, Adil Patel, Shaikh Hafeez, Feroz Patel and others were present on the occasion.