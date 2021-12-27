BJP conducts closed-door meet to excel in LSG elections

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

Eyeing on the forthcoming local self-government (LSG) elections (like of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti), the BJP has conducted a closed-door meeting with its urban and rural office-bearers, to chalk out its strategy during the above elections, on Sunday. According to party insiders, the decision has been taken to stage Jan Andolan so as to voice against the administration to attract attention towards the inconvenience faced by the citizens in rural and urban sectors.

The office-bearers of urban and rural level bodies along with the candidates aspiring to contest the LSG elections attended the meeting held BJP's divisional office in Osmanpura. The meeting was kept confidential as a majority of them were unaware of it.

It has been decided to raise rural issues like water supply and exploitation of farmers by MSEDCL. The urban issues including water supply, power supply, internal roads in each ward and Gunthewari Charges will also be raised. Earlier, the BJP had planned to stage a demonstration in November but was stalled as the city president was nominated for the Legislative Council election. Now, it has been decided to stage agitation in the new year.

It may be noted that the AMC will be holding its first election on 'prabhag' system. Hence BJP is trying its best to excel in the elections and come into power. The interaction with aspirants was also held in the meeting. Meanwhile, it is for sure that the BJP wants to shine in urban and rural politics. Hence a political policy was decided in the city and district level executive body meeting.