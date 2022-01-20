BJP demanded permission for schools, colleges, coaching classes; Govt accepted

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded that the State Government should grant permission to schools, colleges and private coaching classes to conduct offline classes on the line of other businesses by following Covid measures.

In a memorandum submitted to the district collector, administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and deputy director of education, here on Thursday, BJP office-bearers said the Government should give permission until January 26 to the educational institutes, otherwise, they will stage agitation in all the districts of the State.

BJP State unit vice-president that Basavraj Mangrule, State unit secretary Manoj Pangarkar, city unit president Sanjay Kenekar, district president Vijay Autade, BJP supported coaching classes association State until president Pandurang Mandkikar, Sansthachalak Aghadi’s Rajiv Wagh and others submitted the memorandum.

Meanwhile, Schools Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced in Mumbai this evening that the chief minister gave consent for reopening the schools from January 24. Pangarkar greeted Mandkikar by telling him that their agitation succeeded. Dr P B Pagare proposed a vote of thanks.