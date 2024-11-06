BJP expels 9 rebels in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The BJP candidates who rebelled against Mahayuti candidates in the assembly elections faced action.

The BJP State office expelled 40 persons from the party in the State for rebellion. The list includes nine leaders from Marathwada. State Office Secretary Mukund Kulkarni issued a letter stating that the rebels of Marathwada along with the State were expelled from the party.

Those who were expelled from the region are as follows; Suresh Sonawane (GangapurConstituency, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Eknath Jadhav (Vaijapur constituency), Vaishali Deshmukh and Milind Deshmukh (Nanded North Constituency), Dilip Kandakurte, Sunil More, Sanjay Ghogre (Nanded South), Satish Ghatge from Jalna-Ghansauangi, Shashank Pangarkar from Jalana were expelled.