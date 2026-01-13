BJP goes all out in all Prabhags on final day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP put in an all-out effort for its 92 candidates across all Prabhags on the last day of campaigning for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections on Tuesday.

Ministers, party leaders, office-bearers, and public representatives fanned out across all four city constituencies, intensifying the campaign until 5 pm by meeting voters and canvassing extensively. With polling scheduled for January 15, the party has now shifted its focus to getting voting done.

After the campaign ended, a series of meetings was held to plan and implement this strategy.

The BJP has fielded 92 candidates in 29 Prabhags and has deployed a large team of Prabhag-level campaign in-charges and election coordinators. Party leaders reviewed and coordinated this entire machinery in meetings organised today.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLAs Sanjay Kenekar and Anuradha Chavan, along with city BJP president Kishor Shitole, district president (rural) Sanjay Khambayte, Suhas Shirsat, and other city and district executive office-bearers worked tirelessly in the campaign.

Local leaders were given complete responsibility for the campaign. The party’s divisional office at Chikalthana and the Central campaign office on Kranti Chowk–Adalat Road were bustling over the past two weeks with continuous meetings and planning sessions.

Box

CM’s talk show, Chavan’s convention, meetings by Bawankule & Rane

Amid the intense CSMC election campaign, the BJP organised a talk show featuring Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which was broadcast live via LCD screens at 90 locations.

State BJP president Ravindra Chavan held a convention of booth-in-charge. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule spent four days in the city, divided into two phases, to oversee election planning and address four public meetings.

Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane addressed three meetings in various wards. OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save conducted public interaction meetings and led more than 50 padyatras (foot marches).

MP Karad, MLC Kenekar and MLA Chavan held numerous corner meetings. City president Kishor Shitole, Boralkar, and Prashant Desarda implemented ward-wise campaign strategies along with organisational meetings.

Shitole reviewed the campaign progress in every ward and issued instructions to those in charge. However, no rallies were scheduled for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or union Minister Nitin Gadkari.