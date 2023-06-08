BJP launches mass contact campaign

People will be informed about welfare schemes of the Central government

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said in a press conference in Bajajnagar that information about various welfare schemes on behalf of BJP will be conveyed to the people through mass contact campaign.

To mark the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the centre, a mass contact campaign will be conducted across the country on behalf of the BJP. Through this campaign, information about public service, good governance and ongoing schemes for the poor will be given to the people.

Beneficiary gatherings will be held in Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha constituencies and across the district on behalf of BJP to provide information about various welfare schemes. Information about Jan Dhan scheme, Yoga Day, Mann Ki Baat will be given through this gathering.

On the occasion, Dr Karad said that before 2014, India's economy was ranked tenth in the world. But during the nine years of PM Modi's government, India's economy has reached the fifth position and the budget of Rs 16 lakh crore has now reached around Rs 45 lakh crore. Raju Shinde, Sameer Rajurkar, former GP member Anil Chordia, former Panchayat Samiti member Satish Patil and others were present.