BJP leaders' comments on UBT-Sena Morchas

Industries to come due to the water supply scheme

In the coming time, big industries will come up in this city. BJP's focus is to complete the work of the new scheme as soon as possible to provide water to the industries and the city every day.

During the Thackeray government's two and a half years, the complete record of how many times the scheme's file went to Matoshree and the then Guardian Minister Subhash Desai is still in the ministry. The reason for the increase in the cost of the scheme by crores of rupees is hidden in that file.

(Atul Save, OBC Welfare Minister)

Khaire's 20-years of interference in CSMC

Khaire has been interfering in the Municipal Corporation for 20 years. The proposal of every scheme was not approved without sending it to him. Most of the Mayors remained from his party. Morchas are like pot calling the kettle black. The cost of the scheme increased as it was being approved for two and a half years, when Thackeray was the Chief Minister. The scheme gained momentum after the change of Government.

(Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP)

Cost increased due to the Thackeray Govt

The tender for the project was also rigged during the Thackeray Government. Whatever was received from the contractor during the two and a half years was shared.

(MLC Sanjay Kenekar)

What is Aditya's contribution?

Aditya Thackeray is coming to the rally. We appeal to him to explain what contribution he made to this scheme in the two and a half years he was in power.

(Shirish Boralkar, BJP City President)

Shinde Sena's absence

Many of Shinde Sena members were previously in the Thackeray group. They have also held many positions in the CSMC, including mayor. They were expected to attend the press conference. However, the BJP clarified that as the government, they are countering the Thackeray group.