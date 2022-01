BJP members stage Gandhigiri

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

Members of BJP city unit did Gandhigiri at Shahganj on Sunday to protest against Punjab incident in which agitators stopped Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his convoy.

The BJP city activists garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Shahganj and staged a silent protest today.

The agitators alleged that the Congress-ruled government had blocked the Prime Minister's convoy.

Party’s city unit president Sanjay Kenekar led the agitation.

The agitators were wearing black ribbons, masks. Rajesh Mehta, Jagdish Siddha, Kachru Ghodke, Lata Dalal, Amrita Palodkar, Dr Ram Budhwant, Mukund Damodare, Balaji Munde, Rameshwar Bhadve, Mandeep Rajput, Yogesh Vani, Manoj Bharaskar, Deepak Dhakne, Baban Narwade, Amit Lokhande, Arvind Dongaonkar, Prashant Bhadane, Ramchandra Narote, Siddharth Salve and others were present.