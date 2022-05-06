BJP, MNS jointly agitate for water

Aurangabad, May 6:

BJP and MNS jointly conducted an agitation at Cidco N-7, Water Tank, on Friday against the irregular water supply by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Many localities in the Cidco - Hudco area received water after eight to nine days. The residents had been demanding that the water should be received after five days, but no action has been taken in this regard until now. Hence, BJP and MNS organised a Thiyya agitation at N-7 Cidco water tank on Friday. In the evening, the AMC officers had a discussion with the agitators but without any result.

The agitators demanded that the AMC administrator should give a written assurance that water will be provided after five days. They threatened that the agitation will continue until they receive the assurance.

They mentioned that many localities in the city are getting water supply after five days but the residents of Cidco and Hudco have to wait for eight to nine days for water. The residents have agitated about it on several occasions but the officers have not taken it seriously.

Last month, BJP had organised an agitation in front of the administrator’s bungalow, but the situation has not changed.BJP and MNS started the Theiyya agitation on Friday. The agitation continued for a day despite the scorching heat.

In the evening executive engineer of the water supply department Hemant Kolhe came and discussed the issue with the agitators. He told them that a schedule has been chalked out to supply water after five days. But, the agitators insisted on a written assurance from the administrator.

Former corporator Shivaji Dandge, Sameer Rajurkar, Nitin Chite, Mahesh Malwadkar, Raj Wankhede, Rekha Jaiswal, Jayashree Kivalekar, Madhuri Advant, Sagar Pale, Sumit Khambekar, Ganesh Salunke, Sarita Ghodture, Varsha Salunke, Amruta Palodkar and others were present.