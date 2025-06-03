BJP says party high commands to decide over alliance in civic elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Statements by BJP leaders that the party will contest the upcoming municipal corporation elections independently and install a BJP mayor have not gone down well with MLAs from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. In response to the BJP’s stance, the Shinde Sena warned, "Don’t be arrogant. You’ll regret breaking the alliance." Countering this, BJP leaders asked, “Is your Shiv Sena still what it was in 1988?” Although the dates for the municipal corporation elections are yet to be announced, a war of words has already begun between BJP and Shinde Sena.

Why is Shinde Sena reacting?

BJP is currently in power in 20 states across India and has a large base of workers. There’s no question of arrogance here. If workers made enthusiastic comments during the city president's oath ceremony, ministers or MLAs don’t need to react. Whether to contest alone or in alliance is a decision to be made by the top leadership. Our local leaders might have only been trying to boost morale, said the BJP-MP, Dr. Bhagwat Karad.

"Shinde Sena owes its rise to BJP"

If Shinde Sena MLAs are commenting on BJP workers' sentiments, it’s wrong. They should focus on their own party’s work. The Shiv Sena of 1988 is no longer the same. In the assembly elections, BJP workers laid a solid foundation, which is why the Shinde Sena is in a strong position today. Whether to form an alliance or go solo in local body elections will be decided by senior leaders of all three parties. If party workers expressed themselves at an internal event, where is the arrogance in that?pointed out BJP-MLC Sanjay Kenekar.

Strategy meeting on June 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 11 years in office on May 9. To mark the occasion, a divisional meeting will be held on June 4 at a Hotel on Jalna Road in the city, in the presence of BJP state working president MLA Ravindra Chavan. Newly appointed district chiefs and city presidents will be felicitated. Discussions will also be held on whether to contest the municipal, municipal corporation and zilla parishad elections independently or under the Mahayuti alliance, it is learnt.

Box

BJP's position in 1988

In the first municipal elections held after the establishment of the corporation in 1988, BJP won only 2 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 28. However, due to an alliance between Congress, Muslim League, Dalit Panther, and independents, Congress’s Dr. Shantaram Kale became mayor and Muslim League’s Taqui Hasan became deputy mayor. BJP got the mayoral post for the first time in 1995. Back in 1988, BJP only had the strength of 2 corporators in the city; their influence grew significantly only after 1995.