BJP starts preparation for Lok Sabha

Responsibility entrusted to Save, Bamb and Kenekar

Aurangabad, June 19:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started formulating a strategy for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency from now on. The party has entrusted the responsibility on MLA Atul Save, MLA Prashant Bamb and city president Sanjay Kenekar to strengthen the constituency for the Lok Sabha.

BJP is gearing up to win 45 out of 48 seats in the State in the next 18 months for the Lok Sabha elections. The seats of Shiv Sena MPs under Mission-45 are on BJP's radar. The responsibility of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, has been given to three senior leaders. A meeting was held in Mumbai recently. In the meeting, BJP focused on 10 seats held by Sena. Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis, party's national general secretary Vinod Tawde, State president Chandrakant Patil, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other senior leaders were present at the meeting.

There are three Sena MPs and four BJP MPs in Marathwada. Aurangabad Lok Sabha is dominated by MIM. There is no chance of an alliance among BJP and Sena. In 2019, Sena candidate Chandrakant Khaire was defeated. In a meeting held on June 8, 2022 on Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal, Khaire said that he was defeated due to the BJP criticizing the union Minister of State for Railways. According to party leaders, Sena has also started preparations for Lok Sabha.