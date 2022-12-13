BJP State unit president Bawankule in city
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 13, 2022 11:05 PM 2022-12-13T23:05:02+5:30 2022-12-13T23:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad: BJP State unit president Chandrashekar Bawankule will attend a programme ‘Friends of BJP’ to be organised at Bhanudasrao ...
Aurangabad: BJP State unit president Chandrashekar Bawankule will attend a programme ‘Friends of BJP’ to be organised at Bhanudasrao Chavan auditorium, Station Road, at 3 pm on December 14.
BJP city unit president Shirish Boralkar, divisional convener Suhas Dashrathe, Santosh Dhumal and Vikas Kulkarni appealed to all to attend the programme. Prominent doctors, traders, industrialists, Cas, builders, sportsmen and others will participate in the programme.Open in app