BJP State unit president Bawankule in city

Aurangabad: BJP State unit president Chandrashekar Bawankule will attend a programme ‘Friends of BJP’ to be organised at Bhanudasrao Chavan auditorium, Station Road, at 3 pm on December 14.

BJP city unit president Shirish Boralkar, divisional convener Suhas Dashrathe, Santosh Dhumal and Vikas Kulkarni appealed to all to attend the programme. Prominent doctors, traders, industrialists, Cas, builders, sportsmen and others will participate in the programme.