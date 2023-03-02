BJP State unit president forgets city’s new name

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The bugle for the elections of Canontonments Boards of Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahmednagar, Deolali, Dehu, Shivajinagar and Pune was blown.

BJP State unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule made an announcement about giving election responsibility to some office-bearers across the State.

In the appointment letter, the city’s name was printed as ‘Aurangabad’ instead of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. There was whispering among the local office-bearers on Thursday about this.

The office-bearers phoned the State unit office of the party to get corrected the city’s name. According to sources from BJP, the party’s State unit office sent another appointment letter by afternoon.

Meanwhile, the new appointment letter with the corrected city’s name was made viral on social. The first letter had March 1 date while the new appointment letter too has the same date. There were discussions in political circles and social media about the letter.

Box

Kenekar & others given election responsibility

The names of the office-bearers who were given the election responsibility were mentioned in the appointment letter.

Their names are as follows; MLA Sunil Kamble (Cantonment of Pune), MLA Siddhart Shirole (Cantonment of Shivajinagar), Sanjay Bhegde (Cantonment of Dehu), Balasaheb Sanap (Cantonment of Deolali), Mahendra Gandhe (Cantonment of Ahmednagar), Sanjay Kenekar (Cantonment of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Dr Rajiv Potdar (Cantonment of Nagpur)