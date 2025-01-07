BJP to contest CSMC election without any alliance

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the upcoming municipal corporation elections, while the leaders of the Shinde Sena have firmly said that there will be an alliance with the BJP, the BJP clarified on Tuesday that there will be no alliance with the Shinde Sena.

At the state office in Mumbai, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule instructed local leaders to make efforts to ensure that the BJP installs its mayor in the upcoming municipal elections. Efforts are underway to strengthen the BJP's presence in the city, with a significant increase in membership registration. Local leaders claimed that in the coming days, several former corporators, office bearers, and activists from various parties will join the BJP.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, former corporators of RPI, Kailas Gaikwad and Ramesh Jaybhaye, joined the BJP in the presence of MLA Ravindra Chavan, MLA Chandrashekhar Garje, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, and City President Shirish Boralkar.

BJP activists uneasy

Discussions like "an alliance will happen, will also reconcile with the Thackeray group" have made BJP office-bearers and workers uneasy. Since 2019, workers have confronted members of the Thackeray group, NCP, and Congress. After joining the Shinde Sena, power was attained, but it didn't benefit the workers much. Those who followed ministers and leaders for two and a half years found success, but the general workers felt left out. Even after a faction of the NCP joined the Mahayuti, workers' morale declined. Now, even though power has been achieved, workers expected some benefit, but with talks of alliance with the Thackerays and new party inductions, their morale has further dropped. The party completes every programme with set targets, but many have expressed a feeling that workers and office bearers are not getting the "output" in return.

BJP to go solo in CSMC elections

BJP City President Shirish Boralkar said,” The BJP will contest the upcoming municipal elections on its strength. The party is determined to fight the elections independently and plans to elect the maximum number of corporators as the top party. The corporator elected under the BJP symbol will become the mayor. The BJP is set to win a majority in the municipal corporation, and there will be no alliance with anyone. There will be no alliance with the Shinde group, and relations with the Thackeray group have been completely severed. Workers are advised not to believe in rumours.”