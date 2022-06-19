BJP to host Yoga camps at 75 places

Aurangabad, June 19:

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said that BJP would organise Yoga camps at different 75 places in the city on International Yoga Day and as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebration.

Dr Karad said that the help of Yoga trainer Uttamrao Kalwane and various organisations would be taken for the camps.

Yoga Day is celebrated in 175 countries of the world because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative. Around 225 trainers will take camps at 75 places in the city. This year’s theme is ‘Yoga for Humanity.’

The union Minister of State for Finance said that a free camp of Swami Ramdeo Baba would be organised in the city near Diwali festival.

BJP City Unit president Sanjay Kenekar, its State unit vice-president Basavraj Mangrule, Subhash Patil, BJP City unit secretary Rajesh Mehta, former corporator Kachru Ghodke, Gopinath Wagh, Sahebrao Dighule, Dilip Thorat and others were present.