BJP withdraws agitation for equal distribution of water

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 7:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today has assured the residents staying in Cidco-Hudco and surrounding areas of supplying equal quantity of water on gap of five days.

The BJP-MNS led agitation which was underway since Friday at Cidco N-7 withdrew their agitation after receiving a written assurance from the AMC officers on Saturday at 3 pm.

It may be noted that many parts of the city in Cidco-Hudco are receiving water on gap of eight to 10 days.The most affected by the gap in water supply is small property-holders as they lack capacity to store adequate quantity of water.The residents grieved that the water received to them on 10th day is with low pressure.The political persons lost their patience on Friday and they staged a ‘thiyya’ andolan in front of water supply office at Cidco N-7 sector.

The agitation initiated by BJP was also participated by MNS from Friday.On the same day evening, the executive engineer Hemant Kolhe tried his best to convince the agitators, but was in vain. They demanded to supply equal distribution of water on the gap of fifth day.The agitation continued during the night hours. On Saturday morning, the deputy commissioner (water supply) Santosh Tengale assured the agitators of supplying water to them on gap of five days to all the wards drawing water from Express Pipeline. Later on, Kolhe handed over the letter of assurance to them, who then withdrew their agitation.BJP’s city president Sanjay Kenekar, former corporator Shivaji Dandge, Sameer Rajurkar, Nitin Chitte, Mahesh Malwadkar, Raj Wankhede, former corporator Rekha Jaiswal, Jaishree Kivlekar, Madhuri Adwant and many others took part in the agitation.

What is an Express Pipeline?

An independent Express Pipeline was laid by the AMC from Nakshatrawadi MBR to supply water to the residents of Cidco-Hudco sectors in 2005.The separate line was linked with elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) at Cidco N-5 and N-7 and later on, extended till Pundaliknagar ESR.Now, the wards drawing water through this Express Pipeline will now be getting water on gap of five days to all of them, it is learnt.