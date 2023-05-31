BJP's month-long Maha Jansampark abhiyan

Information about welfare schemes will be conveyed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To mark the completion of 9 years of the BJP government at the centre on May 30, a Maha Jansampark abhiyan campaign will be held in the city from May 31 to June 30. Information about various welfare schemes will be conveyed to the citizens.

City president Shirish Boralkar informed in a press conference on Wednesday that planning for this campaign has been done in terms of Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and Booth level.

The initiative aims to convey information about the government's development projects and welfare schemes to 80 crore citizens. Over 5 lakh households in each Lok Sabha constituency will be contacted, and programmes such as beneficiary and senior worker interactions will be organized. On June 23, the death anniversary of Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, PM Modi will digitally address and interact with party workers at 10 lakh booths across the country through a digital rally. Notable achievements will be highlighted on the occasion. Senior leader Anil Makariye and Harshvardhan Karad were present.