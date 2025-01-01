Bleak chances of inauguration of Shaheed Smark in Bamu

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There are bleak chances of Namantar Shaheed Smark's inauguration on the premises of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada on the coming university renaming day.

It may be noted that the university administration was hoping to inaugurate the memorial this year. However, the chances of inauguration are bleak, as the construction work of Shaheed Smark could not be completed within the given deadline.

The university started construction work on the martyrs memorial (city survey no 1073) through the Public Works Department (PWD) two years ago, and the tender completion deadline was nine months.

Bamu registrar issued a press note on Wednesday stating that due to the apathy of the PWD, the construction was not completed even after a period of more than 20 months. The university administration has repeatedly issued letters, reminders and legal notices to the concerned contractors and the PWD , urging them to complete the work immediately.

“In the meantime, taking advantage of the fact that the construction has not been completed, Syed Ziauddin Qadri of the city has filed a claim Wakfs Tribunal that it is a waqf property. In the claim, it is mentioned that the construction of the martyrs' memorial in the university is not being done at the space (city survey no. 1073) but on the Waqf property (city survey no. 394). The tribunal had not passed any stay order in the case for 2 years after the said claim was filed,” it was stated in the press note.

Since the construction of the martyr's memorial was not completed, the plaintiff Syed Ziauddin Qadri requested the tribunal to pass interim orders to stop the construction until further orders.

On behalf of the university administration, a detailed reply has been filed through legal counsel seeking an interim stay and dismissal of the said claim. The hearing of the legal counsel of the university administration has been completed in the tribunal and the hearing of the plaintiff's lawyers is still pending.

Meanwhile, The said stay orders are purely temporary in nature.

The university administration, after studying the matter in detail, has decided to stop the construction of the memorial respecting the orders of the Waqf Tribunal and keeping the judicial process transparent.

The work has been stopped until further orders from the tribunal.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar in the press note stated that because of the reluctance and incompetence of the engineers and employees of the PWD, the construction work, which was scheduled for only 9 months, could not have been completed.

.