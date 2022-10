Blood donation camp held

Aurangabad, July 17:

A blood donation camp was organised by the Global Medical and Education Foundation and Friends Group at Central Naka on Sunday. Over 200 donors donated blood in the camp. Foundation secretary Masiuddin Siddique, Shaikh Haji, Jafar Patel, Amer Khusro, Shaikh Wasim, Sayyed Abdul Aziz, Ismail Guddu and others were present on the occasion.