Blood donation camp held at Aushadhi Bhavan

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The blood donation camp organised by the District Chemist and Druggist Association on the 30th anniversary of Aushadhi Bhavan received a huge response. In all, 53 donors donated blood in the camp. The camp was inaugurated by MLC Ambadas Danve at Aushadhi Bhavan on Monday.

Tributes were paid to former association president late Raosaheb Khedkar in the beginning. President of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh Vijay Jaiswal, president of the Marathwada Chamber of Commerce Praful Malani, vice president Ajay Mantri, general secretary Shivshankar Swami, president of the Marathwada chemist association Chandrashekhar Gade, vice president Azar Khan, treasurer Nikhil Sarda and others were present. The doctors of the Duttaji Bhale blood bank collected blood. Joint secretary Nitin Deshmukh thanked the blood donors.