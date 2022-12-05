Blood donation camp on Dec 8

Aurangabad:

Various programmes have been organised by the Tilvan Teli community on the birth anniversary of Sant Santaji Jagnade Maharaj on December 8. The community members will pay tribute to the idol of Sant Jagnade Maharaj in the morning. A blood donation camp has been organised at Balaji Dharmashala, Shahgunj at 9 am. The camp will be inaugurated in the presence of leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire and other dignitaries. The organisers have appealed to be present for the camp in large numbers.