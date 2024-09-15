Blood donation camps to be held 6 places today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Youth Movement of Maharashtra (formerly Youth Wing Jamat-e-Islami Hind) will organise a series of blood donation camps in honour of the birth anniversary month of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) throughout the State.

The camps will be organised at different places in the city from 9.30 am to 10 pm, on September 16.

The names of the places are as follows; Markaz-e-Islami (Younus Colony), Lal Masjid (Town Hall), Baughban Hall (Paithan Gate), Zam Zam Hall (Silk Mills Colony), Kohinoor Lawn (Rauza Baugh) and Gayatri Complex (Main Road, Chiklathana).

The office-bearers of the wing said that as in the previous years, they expect an enthusiastic turnout of donors. The Youth Movement of Maharashtra has been organizing these camps for the past 16 years, always receiving strong support from the community.