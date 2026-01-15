BLOs express dissatisfaction over arrangements

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Several Booth Level Officers (BLOs) deployed for the CSMC elections faced inconvenience due to inadequate facilities at polling booths. Complaints included the absence of chairs for BLOs and health staff, along with irregular food arrangements, as breakfast and lunch were not provided at several locations. In some areas, food vehicles reached polling centres but did not serve meals to BLOs.

As officers were instructed to remain at their booths throughout polling, the lack of basic facilities caused hardship. The issue became a major point of discussion among BLOs whats app groups. Complaints were reported from Prabhags 27, 16, 20 and other areas, indicating the problem was widespread.