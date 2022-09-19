Blot of sensitive city will be washed away

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

“The residents celebrated the Ganesh Festival in peace and harmony for 11 days. The Ganesh Mandals followed the directives given by the police scrupulously. Hence, not a single non-cognizable offense was registered during this period. If the resident celebrate all the festivals with peace, the blot on the city of being sensitive will be washed away”, opined commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta.

A function for thanks giving and felicitation of Ganesh Mandals was organised by the police commissionerate at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Monday. CP Dr Gupta, founder president of Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal Pruthviraj Pawar, current president Vijay Autade, DCP Deepak Girhe, Aparna Gitay, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal, New Aurangabad Ganesh Mahasangh president Baban Didore Patil, Cidco- Hudco Mahasangh’s Sagar Shelar, Contonment Mahasangh’s Ashok Amle, Waluj Mahasangh’s Baban Gaikwad, Harshvardhan Karad were present on the dais.

Dr Gupta further said, this year not a single DJ was played during the procession. It began in time and all the musical instruments were shut down at 12 midnight. The city has set an example for the entire state. Anything is possible if the citizens are determined, was shown from this Ganesh festival.

DCP Gitay made an introductory speech. Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav conducted the proceedings while Osmanpura police station PI Geeta Bagwade proposed a vote of thanks.