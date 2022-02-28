Bluffing of torn currency, fraudster dupes man of Rs 31K

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

An accountant of a private company withdrew money from IDBI Bank in Bajajnagar on Monday afternoon. While he was counting the money, a fraudster fluffed him that the currency notes are torn and pretending to help him took away Rs 31,000.

Shailesh Subhash Sonawane (27, Waluj) works as an accountant in Mahesh Enterprises in Jogeshwari Shivar. Company director Nagnath Kanshette sent Sailesh to IDBI Bank in Bajajnagar to withdraw money. He withdrew Rs 1.10 lakh and was counting the money sitting on a bench in the bank. An unidentified person came to him and told him that some currency notes in the bundle are torn. Pretending to help Sonawane to remove torn notes from the bundle, the cheater stole Rs 31,000 from the bundle and fled. When Sonawane counted the notes again, he found that 62 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were less in the bundle. After realizing that he has been taken for a ride, he shouted for help from the bank officers and employees.

Fraudster captured in CCTV camera

Around 40 years old fraudster has been captured in the CCTV Camera. One more person who came to Sonawane for asking help to fill a withdrawal slip has also been captured in the camera. A case will be lodged with the Waluj MIDC police station on Tuesday, informed director Kanshette.