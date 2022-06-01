BNI Aurangabad holds Client’s Day

Aurangabad, May 31: Business Network International (BNI) organised Client’s Day, here recently. Aurangabad regional directors Manoj Darak, Utsav Baheti and Puneet Agrawal along with BNI Alliance’s president Akshay Agrawal, vice-president Ayush Surana and secretary Raj Kapadiya addressed the meeting. Members invited their clients as visitors (guests) to explain them the way BNI works. Thirty-five visitors from various industries were present. All networked with each other and addressed potential business opportunities between them. Visitors could see the amount of business 1 BNI chapter does every week and realized the potential of BNI globally!