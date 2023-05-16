Bodies of couple found in well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dead bodies of a couple were found in a well at Sal Wadgaon shivar in Paithan tehsil on Tuesday evening, creating sensation in the area.

The deceased have been idenfied as Devidas Baburao Pache (40) and his wife Meerabai Devidas Pache (35).

Pachod Police said the couple who were living at the farm were missing since Monday evening.

The bodies of Devidas and Meerabai were found in the well of the farm at 6 pm today.

PSI of Pachod Police Station Santosh Mane along with ASI Sushant Sutle, head constable Ghade and Nandve rushed towards the spot.

Sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nehul also reached the spot.

The dead bodies were being taken out from the well by 10 pm. Meanwhile, it is not clear whether the couple committed suicide or they slipped into the well or something else. Police have launched a search to find the cause of their death.