Body of 24-yr-old found in Adul Shivar

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

Sensation prevailed after the body of 24-year-old youth was found lying in Adul Khurd Shivar in Paithan tehsil today morning. The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Ramchandra Bamnavat (24, Pivalwadi in Aurangabad district).

Police said, " The deceased had stepped out of his home without informing any family member. When he did not return home, the family members searched for him till late in the night. On Tuesday morning, the passers-by spotted the body lying in a farm near Adul-Gevrai road. A two-wheeler has also been found near the body. However, Ramesh was not having any vehicle." Further investigation is on by police.