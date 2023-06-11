Body of unknown person found in a well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The semi-naked body of a 35-year-old man was found in an abandoned well in Laigaon Shivar of Chitte Pimpalgaon, causing a stir in the area. Chikalthana police recovered the body with the help of the fire department.

According to police, after seeing the dead body on Sunday afternoon, Musakhan Karimkhan Pathan informed the police patil and Chikalthana police station. Police inspector PN Bochre and other officials visited the site. He immediately called the fire brigade. Firefighters took out the dead body. According to the police, the body may have been dumped in the well for five to six days. The identity of the deceased was not established.

As the dead body was half-naked, the police suspected that the person was killed. The body was sent to the government hospital. The police are further investigating the case.