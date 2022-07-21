Bogus registration of vehicles scam

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 21:

Bogus registration of vehicles were done after hacking the system of Deputy Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Nandurbar. A team of police officers from Nandurbar reached the RTO in Aurangabad to investigate the matter. The inquiry continued for the entire day. Two four-wheeler vehicles have been seized in this connection.

A scam of bogus registration of around 83 types of vehicles at Nandurbar came to the fore recently. The registration numbers of these vehicles are from the category of choice-number. The BS-4 type vehicles were shown as old vehicles and were registered with RTO at Nandurbar and later were sold.

A case has been registered against 83 various vehicle owners and agents from Aurangabad and Nandurbar. The numbers of these vehicles are registered with MH-39 but the Nandurbar RTO has not issued these numbers. All these vehicles are being searched and these vehicles have been blacklisted.

A team of police officers from Nandurbar came to Aurangabad RTO on Thursday as the Aurangabad connection was proved with this matter.

Acting RTO Sanjay Metrewar said that in this matter, during the investigation, it was found that the owners of the vehicles were changed on three occasion.