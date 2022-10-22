Book Aks-e-Tilawat released

Sir Sayyed College celebrated its 33rd foundation day recently. Eminent educationist (Mumbai) Mubarak Kapdi released a book titled ‘Aks-e-Tilawat’ on the life of Dr Mohd Tilawat Ali.

The book was edited by Irfan Saudagar. Dr Abdul Rasheed Madni and Dr Rafiuddin Naser reviewed the book. President of Karwan-e- Urdu (Mumbai) Farid Ahmed Khan, Abu Bakr Rehbar and eminent novelist Noorul Hasnain and others guided the participants. A documentary on Dr Tilawat Ali’s achievement was shown.

Chairperson of the college Dr Shamama Parveen expressed the hope that the book on Prof Mohd Tilawat Ali would unravel hidden aspects of his personality.

Hamdaan Aamir also spoke. Meritorious students were honoured with medals and mementoes. Dr Mohd Mustafa and Dr Shaikh Azhar conducted the proceedings of the programmes while Firdaus Ramzani proposed a vote of thanks. College principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed and staff took efforts for the success of the event.