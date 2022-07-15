Bootlegger arrested with cannabis

Aurangabad, July 15:

Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Cell arrested a bootlegger for selling cannabis in small plastic bags and seized 3.5 kgs cannabis from him on Thursday night. The arrested has been identified as Harun Kamroddin Shaikh (45, Baijipura), informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

The police commissioner has established NDPS Cell gain control over drug business in the city. On Thursday, the cell led by API Mohsin Syed received the information that one person is coming to Osmanpura area for selling cannabis. Accordingly a trap was laid and Harun was arrested. The police seized 3.491 kgs cannabis amounting to Rs 41,892 packed in small packets and cash, all amounting to Rs 72,392.

A case has been registered with Osmanpura Police Station against Harun based on the complaint lodged by ASI Nandkumar Bhandare.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by API Mohsin Syed, Syed Shakeel, Prakash Gaikwad, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Anand Wahul, Nitin Deshmukh, Rajendra Chaudhary, Prajakta Waghmare, Datta Dubhalkar and others.

Harun used to sell cannabis in small pockets. He has not unveiled the name of the suppliers of the drug and tried to misled the police, the officers said.