Botanical garden witnessing huge rush of visitors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The botanical garden at Cidco N-7 which was once a deserted place is witnessing a huge of visitors daily.

It may be noted that the garden had become a deserted place as except for the morning walk, no one would like to visit it. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth started boating and mini train along with making available many toys for children in the park.

Now, the park is witnessing a huge rush in the evening. On Sundays, the park is completely housed full. CSMC started getting revenue of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per day through tickets. It is getting a monthly revenue of Rs 7.50 lakh. ‘Food item stalls will be developed in the park. Children had no other park for playing and recreation in the city except Siddharth Garden.

Residents living in Cidco-Hudco Kiradpura, Roshan Gate, and Katkat Gate did not have a good park nearby. A large park located between Maulana Azad Chowk and Bajrang Chowk was transferred to the Municipal Corporation from Cidco.

However, the CSMC did not pay more attention to this park in the past few years. Its administrator G Sreekanth inspected the park recently and saw a small pond in the park.

He ordered the administration to start boating at this place. He also instructed the officers to repair and restart the mini-train which was out of order. The train was started from the discretionary fund of former minister Rajendra Darda.

Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil renovated and gave a facelift to the park in a short span of time. Many toys were installed in the park for children. A beautiful green lawn was also developed.

This park was dedicated to the public recently. The Corporation also introduced an entry fee of Rs 10 for adults and Rs 5 for children. The contract to operate boating and mini trains was given to private agencies. The CSMC is also getting a royalty from it.

Box

Food stalls

A total of 13 food stalls were developed in front of the entrance of the botanical garden. Also, there is a facility to set up five more stalls inside the park. ‘Khau Galli’ will also be started at this place soon. The number of visitors to the park will double with these facilities.

Box

Heavy rush on Saturdays and Sundays

The CSMC is getting Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 revenue collection daily in the park through tickets while on Saturdays and Sundays, it is Rs 25,000. The number of employees has also been increased in this park and some more improvements will be made. The response from people is very good.

(Vijay Patil, Garden Superintendent)