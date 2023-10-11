BoV member gives medicine worth Rs 5 lakh to GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The member of the Board of Visitors (BoV) at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Adv Iqbal Singh Gill, provided medicines worth Rs 5.92 lakh for the poor and needy patients undergoing treatment at GMCH. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole handed over the stock of medicines to the GMCH administration on Tuesday night.

As reported earlier, GMCH Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur are in the news for want of the medicines and the inconvenience to the patients. Reviewing the stock of medicines in the hospital and the need for more medicines in the GMCH, Adv Gill volunteered to provide medicines.

GMCH’s Dr Mirza Shiraaz Baig, Dr Vikas Rathod, district president Kalyan Kale, city president Yusuf Shaikh, Dr Zafar Khan, Gurmeetsingh Gill, Nilesh Ambewadikar, Anis Patel, Akash Ragade, Vijay Kamble, Yogesh Bahadure and others were present on the occasion.