Bowled over Beauty of Bibi ka Maqbara

Aurangabad:

After two long years, the tourism stakeholders heaved a sigh of relief owing to the rush of domestic and international tourists in the district during the Diwali vacation holidays.

There are five ticketed monuments in the district which are in the custodianship of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle). They are world heritage Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, Bibi ka Maqbara and Aurangabad Caves. Of all, Maqbara (also called as Taj of Deccan), being in the city, continue to enthral the tourists.

The festival of lights – Diwali - was celebrated from Oct 22 to 26. The city witnessed an influx of tourists at these monuments during the vacation and it brought smiles to the faces of the tourism stakeholders. Before the onset of the Diwali vacation, the superintending archaeologist (Aurangabad Circle) Milan Kumar Chauley held a meeting and gave standing instructions to all heads of these ticketed monuments directing to ensure that the tourists do not face any inconvenience as it is for the first time after relaxation in pandemic situation the tourists are stepping out of their homes and preferred to celebrate the festival with zeal and enthusiasm in Aurangabad city.

The world-famous water mill – Panchakki also witnessed a heavy footfall of domestic tourists in the last week, claimed the Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs sources.

According to sources,” There is no doubt that out of all the ticketed monuments, Bibi ka Maqbara (the mausoleum of royal queen Rabia Durrani), continues to attract a large number of tourists towards it. It is always a must-see monument amongst domestic tourists, during their visit to Aurangabad. The head of the monument Sanjay Rohankar along with his team was also on their toes to ensure all is well for tourists during their stay inside the monument premises.”

The sources added that more than 24,000 domestic tourists and 75 foreign tourists visited the Taj of Deccan in the last six days from October 22 to 27. Truly speaking, the tourism stakeholders heaved a sigh of relief at the presence of tourists in restaurants, food joints, and art and handicraft shops, other than monuments, in the district.

Statistics of footfall at Bibi ka Maqbara

Date Indian Visitors Foreign Visitors

Oct 22 – 2579 (I) 03 (F)

Oct 23 – 3477 (I) 31 (F)

Oct 24 – 3503 (I) 14 (F)

Oct 25 – 4573 (I) 09 (F)

Oct 26 – 5031 (I) 07 (F)

Oct 27 – 4945 (I) 11 (F)

Total – 24,108 (I) 75 (F)