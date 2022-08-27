Boy being bullied attempts suicide on railway track

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

A 17 years old boy being bullied by a village rowdy went to commit suicide on the railway tracks near Sangramnagar flyover on Saturday. The alert resident saved him.

The boy is a resident of Wakala in Vaijapur tehsil. On Saturday, he was wandering near the railway tracks near the Sangramnagar flyover. A resident named Shrimant Gorde Patil saw him and got suspicious of his activities. He approached the boy about what he was doing here. The boy told him that a rowdy in his village frequently bullied him. Fed up with constant torture, he had come here to commit suicide, the boy told Patil. Meanwhile, the other residents Netra Joshi, Meenakshi Sonawane, Shama Barde, Dilip Pawar, and Chetan Hivrale also came and counseled the youth and convinced him not to commit suicide.

Osmanpura police station PSI Pravin Wagh convinced the boy and assured him that legal action will be taken against those rowdies. Later, the boy was handed over to his relatives.

This boy and his brother live with his grandmother in the village. A few days back, a man from the village severely beat his brother. Since then the boy was afraid that even he will be beaten in a similar way. Hence, he and his brother then came to Aurangabad, and the boy later went to the railway tracks.