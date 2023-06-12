Boy dies after falling from building

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An 11-year-old boy died after falling from the fourth floor of a building at Uttaranagar on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Shaunak Vivek Joshi.

Shaunak lived with his parents and elder brother at Tanishq Apartment in the Uttaranagar area. On Sunday evening, he was playing with a mobile phone. When his father came home, he restricted him from playing mobile phone. Hence, he went out of the house to play. However, he lost his balance on the fourth floor of the building and fell. The nearby residents ran for assistance, but Shaunak was lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital. He succumbed to severe head and chest injuries, informed Cidco MIDC investigating officer Ramesh Tanbore. Shaunak’s father works as a lecturer in MIT College.