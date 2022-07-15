Boy fell in boiling water dies after 8 days

Aurangabad, July 15:

An 18 months old boy who fell in boiling water at Palod in Sillod tehsil died after eight days while undergoing treatment in Government Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Kalim Pathan, a resident of Palod had a marriage ceremony on July 7. His wife Heena cooked rice for the ceremony and separated it from the water. She kept the container containing boiling water nearby and was busy with other work. Later, her 18 months son Hasan Kalim Pathan fell in the container of boiling water and sustained serious burns. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to the government hospital. He died on July 15 at around 2 pm while undergoing treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered with Sillod police station.