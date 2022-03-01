BPCL to invest Rs 4K cr on gas distribution networks in Aurangabad, Ahmednagar districts

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 1:

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) in charge Executive Director (gas), Sukhmal Jain, today underlined that the work of laying of pipelines has gained momentum after relaxation in the pandemic situation. We are now trying our best to provide the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to the city consumers by December 2022, he said.

Jain was addressing a press conference organised in the city on Tuesday morning. The union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Bhagwat Karad, Chief General Manager (PR and Brand) Syed Abbas Akhtar, State Coordinator (oil) Santosh Nivendkar, Regional Manager (LPG, West Zone) Pandiyan T V and in charge Executive Director (Retail) P S Ravi were present at the press conference. BPCL has organised a curtain raiser function, to start the Development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network in Aurangabad, tomorrow.

" BPCL will be investing Rs 3,972 crores on implementing the total project in Aurangabad and Ahmednagar districts. Of which, it will be investing Rs 1600 crore in the next five years. The works include laying of a steel pipeline network of length 350 km (in both districts); setting up of 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling

stations and providing 3 lakh PNG connections will be done in these five years. The main pipelines will be of steel, while MDPE pipes will be used to lay the distribution network. We have set up 21 CNG stations (including six in Aurangabad) and the process of establishing 40 CNG stations, is underway. These stations will be a boon for low capacity vehicles. It will be cost-effective and of better quality. The natural gas produces 'zero' pollution. The 3 lakh consumers will include residential, commercial and industries from Waluj and Shendra industrial estates in

Aurangabad and Supa industrial estate in Ahmednagar. Providing green and clean fuel so as to net-zero carbon emission is need of the hour," said Jain adding that the laying of 170 km of pipeline has been done and the remaining length will be completed soon.

Karad said," The fuel will be cheaper than any other available fuel in the market. Its cost will be 30 per cent less than the LPG. Besides, the present tedious procedure and pains to get a new cylinder after the old one gets empty will be a thing of the past. The system will be transparent as the consumers will have to pay as per their usage. The project (extended from Ahmednagar to Aurangabad) will also benefit en route consumers at Bajajnagar, Gangapur and Bidkin under the expansion plan. The project will definitely give a push to our industrial growth. The project may further be

expanded to Jalna, Parbhani and other cities as well."

Horizontal drilling technology for laying gas pipelines

The MoS underlined that BPCL will be using the latest horizontal drill technology for laying gas pipelines. The roads will not be damaged on large scale. The trenches will also not be dugged out. Just two small pits on the gap of 100 metres will be dugged out and the pipes will be inserted underground. Moreover, the company has deposited the expenses against the damage of roads in the city limits to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), stressed Karad.

All PRs invited for curtain-raiser

BPCL has invited the public representatives of all political parties to grace the curtain raiser function. The former MP Chandrakant Khaire has also been invited to attend the function, said Karad in reply to a question.

Gas being supplied before water?

When asked why the PNG is being provided to the citizens before the water in taps through the new water supply scheme, Karad said, "There is no politics behind the move."

- Industrial consumers from Waluj and Shendra estates (in Aurangabad) and Supa (in Ahmednagar) to benefit by September 2022.

- PNG will be a boon for consumers in domestic, commercial and industrial segments. It will bring clean cooking fuel at the doorstep of domestic house hold as well as provide clean fuel options to commercial and industries.

- CNG is more economical and eco-friendly than conventional liquid auto fuel. It will be a boon to the automotive segment.