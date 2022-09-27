BPPS students on trekking trip

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

A group of 70 students from Bhondawe Patil Public School of Bhondawe Patil Cadet Force went on one-day a trek to Goga Baba Mountain in Aurangabad, recently. Lieutenant Dikshanand Govande and other teachers guided students.

School president Bhondawe Patil said such activities are important and academics is not only schooling. Principal Ravi Dabhade said such activities help the students build leadership skill and make them more compassionate towards others.