Brahmin Mahaadhhiveshan in February

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A state-level Brahmin Mahadhiveshan (convention) will be held in the city on 1 February 2026 to discuss the future of the Brahmin community and deliberate on various issues.

In a meeting held on Sunday, a unanimous decision was taken regarding the event. The convention will take place at the Manthan Hall of MIT College near Beed Bypass from 9 am to 7 pm. Participants from across the state and other states are expected to attend, informed chairman of the reception committee Sachin Wade Patil.

Key office bearers and community members present at the meeting included Vijay Kaje, Sandesh Deshpande, Santosh Joshi, Vivek Joshi, Kashinath Chandjakar, Mahesh Kulkarni, Ravindra Pandit, Dhananjay Narle, Santosh Kulkarni, Jitendra Tarate, Pravin Khanale, and Renukadas Kulkarni.